'I bounce back quicker' | Runners embrace IV therapy for recovery as Flying Pig Marathon approaches

CINCINNATI — As the Flying Pig Marathon approaches this weekend, hundreds of runners are completing their final preparations — logging last-minute miles, stretching and seeking relief for aching muscles and joints.

One recovery method gaining popularity among participants is IV therapy, which delivers hydration, vitamins and nutrients directly into the bloodstream.

Emma Finn, 25, has been training diligently for her first-ever road race.

"I am a little nervous, but I think the people say like your adrenaline's high and everyone's cheering you on and I think that's really gonna help me," Finn said.

To complement her training, Finn has incorporated IV therapy into her routine.

At Live Healthy Hydration in Mt. Lookout, registered nurses administer IVs directly into clients' veins.

"This is preventative care," said Alli Studtmann, a registered nurse at Live Healthy Hydrate. "It's definitely preventative with immunity boost and like for the sports performance, that's a preventative for muscle aching and it decreases inflammation."

The treatments are marketed for various purposes including immunity boosting, inflammation reduction, and general hydration.

When asked if oral supplements and water consumption could achieve similar results, Studtmann acknowledged they would eventually work but emphasized the speed and efficiency of IV delivery.

"With this IV since it's going right directly to your bloodstream, it definitely doesn't have as much breakdown in it so it's through your bloodstream and it hits you way quicker and you get to feeling better a lot faster," Studtmann said.

Finn, who has been receiving IV treatments throughout her marathon training, believes they've made a difference in her recovery.

"After the long runs, I feel like I almost bounce back quicker if that makes sense. And I feel like I'm ready to run again quicker than normal," Finn said.

"It definitely makes you feel so good. Your body doesn't hurt, your legs don't hurt," Studtmann said.

Those interested in trying IV therapy should know that at Live Healthy Hydrate, a nurse practitioner conducts an initial consultation, checking vitals and reviewing health history before treatment.

It is worth noting that the World Anti-Doping Agency prohibits IV use of IVs at all times without Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) approval.

