Hundreds of veterans to be honored at Summit Park during welcome home celebration

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Hundreds of veterans will be given an official welcome home at Summit Park.

Hospice of Cincinnati is hosting its fourth annual welcome home celebration for veterans at Summit Park, honoring their service and sacrifice with special tributes.

Meet Karl Matson, a retired Air Force veteran who now enjoys taking long walks at the park.

"The Air Force was a choice, it was one of many choices that offered the excitement of being able to fly," Matson said.

At just 24 years old, Matson served seven years of active duty as an Air Force instructor pilot.

WATCH: Matson and other veterans will be honored during the welcome home celebration

"It's incredibly powerful to see the country honoring veterans today, especially for the Vietnam War veterans, they came back in during a tough time," Matson said.

He is a hospice volunteer. According to Hospice of Cincinnati, one out of four hospice patients are veterans.

Matson said it's important to recognize their sacrifices.

Tributes will be given to veterans of each era, honoring those who are still around and those who are no longer with us.

Hundreds of veterans and their families are expected to pack Summit Park for the big celebration.

"This community event gives us an opportunity to honor veterans now so that they don't have to wait until end of life to receive this acknowledgment," said Julie Alley, veteran service liaison at Hospice of Cincinnati.

The ceremony will start at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Summit Park.

"You know if I had a chance to do it all over again I would do it the same way," Matson said.