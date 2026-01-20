Hundreds gathered for 'Bend the Arc Toward Justice' at Cincinnati's 51st MLK march

CINCINNATI — Communities across the Tri-State paused on Monday to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The 51st Annual MLK Day March, themed "Bend the Arc Toward Justice," drew dozens of participants who were reminded of King's enduring dream.

"I come to remind you that this march is more than foot steps on pavement," said WCPO reporter Taylor Woods, moderator for the event. "It's a living reminder that justice doesn't bend on its own. It bends because every day, people like you and me, students, family members, educators, leaders, and neighbors decide that silence is not an option."

Rosa Parks Street and Freedom Center Way were filled with faith leaders, youth groups and city leaders.

King made several stops in Cincinnati during the height of the Civil Rights Movement, preaching at Zion Baptist Church in Avondale, speaking at the Netherland Hilton during the Progressive National Baptist Convention, addressing humanitarian issues, encouraging voter registration and supporting future city leaders.

For Paul Booth Sr., former president of the Cincinnati NAACP, those visits became deeply personal. He was just 10 years old when he met King and watched him preach from the same church pews.

"My father had given me a book on the life of Jesus. I had him sign that book personally. He wrote, 'To Paul, whom I wish a great future.' Martin Luther King Jr.," Booth said.

King was assassinated on April 4, 1968. Four days later, on April 8, Cincinnati's Avondale neighborhood held a memorial service for King. Despite community leaders' preparation and security forces, riots erupted that evening. The violence resulted in two deaths, 220 injuries, 260 arrests and $3 million in damage.

Historic organizations called the "Divine Nine, rooted in service, brotherhood, sisterhood and social justice, including King's fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., took part in the march.

"We are here to support the MLK Coalition. We are a sorority that was founded on Christian principles and has always fought for social justice and fought injustices everywhere, so we're here today to support the cause and ensure that we continue to march for freedom," said Cheryl Stallworth-Lett, President of the Cincinnati Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Hundreds of people from communities across the Tri-State marched from the Freedom Center to Washington Park. One woman marched alongside the Avondale Youth Council, and the Cincinnati African American Firefighter Association emphasized the importance of educating young people about civil rights history.

"It's important because a lot of these kids aren't informed, they don't know what our ancestors did, and they need to see it, and then, you know, just getting back involved in the community and just doing what I used to do when I was their age," said Dr. Vernisha Finch.

The program ended with a special performance by MLK Chorale at Music Hall, and the Freedom Center opened a new exhibit titled "Jubilation."

