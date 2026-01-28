How you can see Jupiter over Tri-State skies, even without a telescope

CINCINNATI — The planet Jupiter is putting on quite a show in our night sky this month, and you don't need any special equipment to enjoy it.

Dean Regas, known as "America's Astronomer" and a local Tri-State resident, said Jupiter is the star of January's celestial display.

"I think the big story for January is the planet Jupiter," Regas said. "It's the closest to us for the year and it's really bright and people have been noticing it. Sun sets in the west, Jupiter rises in the east. It's bright as all can be and it's a real planet of the month for sure."

The planet's proximity to Earth makes it easily visible to the naked eye, appearing as one of the brightest objects in the night sky.

I recently met with Regas at Alms Park, where he explained that no telescope is required to appreciate Jupiter's brilliance — however, those with telescopes will be treated to even more spectacular views.

Through a telescope, observers can see four of Jupiter's moons, the distinctive stripes across the planet's surface and, if conditions are just right, the famous Great Red Spot.

The optimal viewing opportunity continues for the next few nights, making this an excellent time for both amateur stargazers and seasoned astronomy enthusiasts to step outside and look up.

