CINCINNATI — As Mother's Day approaches, a heartfelt story is resonating with people online — one that blends grief, creativity and sustainability in a deeply personal way.

What began as a simple message on Instagram has evolved into meaningful work for Wisconsin-based designer Mason Wagner.

Wagner said he remembers the moment a stranger reached out with a unique request. The man had recently lost his mother, who was originally from Ohio, and was left with a box of her clothing. Unsure what to do with the items, he turned to Wagner for help.

“He reached out just via Instagram … he said, ‘I have these clothes from my mom who passed away… what could we do with it?’” Wagner said. “And honestly, I had no idea at first.”

WATCH: How a surprising request turned into a new passion for this designer

How this designer is turning loved ones’ clothing into wearable memories

But his uncertainty quickly transformed into an idea, and inspired a new project for Wagner.

Today, Wagner repurposes garments from loved ones into custom, wearable keepsakes.

"I've always seen t-shirt quilts and stuff like that. But that's not really something you can always have with you," Wagner said. "I've never seen something that you can wear, especially on the inside, that not necessarily everybody has to see but you know is there."

The project reflects Wagner’s broader passion for upcycling — an approach to fashion that emphasizes reuse and reducing waste.

He said his journey into the craft began with environmental concerns.

“I got into upcycling for the environmental reasons, just because we saw how much waste we were potentially creating,” Wagner said.

Through his work, Wagner is helping people preserve memories of loved ones in a tangible, lasting way.