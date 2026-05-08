Warren County community feels a pinch at the pump as gas tops $4.80 a gallon

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — On the Warren County government campus, services and residents alike are navigating the cost of rising gas prices.

WCPO spoke to Aaron Southerlin, owner of Squeaky Wheels Cups and Cones LLC, while he was operating his food truck business.

"It's pretty rough, we got a 28-gallon tank on the truck and another 10 on the generator, so to fill that up used to be about $75, $80 and today it cost me closer to $150," Southerlin said.

He said it's cut profits for his food truck.

"Margins are already down, so it's that much tighter," Southerlin said.

WATCH: How rising gas prices are affecting Warren County community members

How rising gas prices are affecting Warren County community members

High gas prices are also having an impact on Warren County public transit.

It takes about 40 gallons to fill up the buses that get passengers around Warren County from the different stops.

Josh Hisle, director of OhioMeansJobs & Transit, said the county is prepared for times like these.

"Our fuel prices aren't as high as other larger transit systems, but they're still feeling it, the same pressure as anyone else," Hisle said. "Any of these households that don't have a car, we want to make sure they have access to transportation."

Hisle said although it hasn't hit yet, people throughout the county are bracing for a hefty June fuel invoice.

"Rest assured, we've planned for times like this, and nothing is going to be interrupted," Hisle said.

Warren County Transit does not have plans to increase fares at this time.

"Fuel is a concern moving forward. It's not this tiny thing we aren't worried about. We are," Hisle said.

