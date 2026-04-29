How gas prices affect Tri-State school district budgets, forcing changes to summer programs

CINCINNATI — Rising gas prices aren't just hitting your commute — they're impacting school districts across the Tri-State.

While some are working to stay on budget, others may have to scale back programs.

Tuesday, we checked in with several school districts, including Mason City Schools, where buses cover about a million miles in a year.

"We're seeing about a $128,000 cost increase in our diesel fuel costs, which is about 27% jump from where we've been," Tracey Carson with Mason City Schools said.

WATCH: Mason City Schools faces a $128,000 increase in diesel costs, while Princeton City Schools may have to scale back its mobile book center

How rising gas prices affect Tri-State schools

The district has 125 buses. With the tanks holding 50 to 100 gallons, the price to fill up could be nearly $400, but officials say they are managing the costs.

"We have a long-term vision of being fiscally responsible, and we have thoughtful folks in our department who have been managing through so despite seeing those increases, we actually are in budget," Carson said.

Prices at the pump are impacting Princeton City Schools' mobile book center, leading to possible changes in delivery times and programs for the summer.

Here is a breakdown of Princeton City Schools' gas prices compared to last year:

Princeton City Schools Screenshot

Officials say the mobile book center program will be short by $1,220.58 if prices remain the same.