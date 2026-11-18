GREENHILLS, Ohio — Greenhills residents packed village council chambers Tuesday, with most coming to oppose a 39-home Maronda Homes development proposed along Junefield Avenue.

The plot is now a grassy field, but it once housed Beechwood Elementary School before it was demolished to clear the way for new development.

Maronda Homes has been seeking a zoning variance allowing them to develop the property into single-family homes, but people living nearby have begun circulating petitions and an online petition in opposition to the project.

WATCH: We talk with people opposed to Greenhills development and hear from proponents

Housing development draws backlash in Greenhills

Corey Hoffman lives directly across the street from the proposal and told us outside the meeting that he'd gathered more than 170 signatures and provided them to the council on Monday.

"Thirty-nine homes just flies in the face of the core philosophy of Greenhills has been from the start, which is this green, idyllic community," Hoffman said.

We also talked to lifelong Greenhills resident Lee Hutchinson, who also opposes the project over the density of the housing.

"I couldn't believe they were going to do it," he said.

Other speakers complained of potential flooding issues, impact on village services and an increase in traffic.

Maronda Homes Land Acquisition Manager Brian Hoes told council members during the public hearing that he had never heard of a project of this size necessitating a traffic impact study, they would have a stormwater management plan in place as part of the development and the project required 39 homes to make the homes accessible to first-time homebuyers while remaining financially viable for them without tax abatements.

Hoes said 55-to-60-foot lots allowed them to price homes between the mid-to-high $300,000 range.

"If we were to do 80-foot lots in this community, the homes wouldn't appraise. I mean, they would all be over $500,000," he said.

Representatives of the Winton Woods School District backed the development at the meeting, saying the lack of tax abatements would provide them immediate financial assistance.

"This is one of the few ways that a school system in Ohio is capable of generating additional revenue without passing additional millage, without requesting that from the voters."

Village council members did not take a vote on the project, but it will appear for a vote on December's meeting agenda.