More than 6,000 homes without power in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — As the Tri-State deals with the aftermath of a winter storm, power outages are being reported in various neighborhoods.

According to Duke Energy, more than 6,000 people were without power as of 9:30 a.m.

The majority of these were concentrated on Cincinnati's west side, in Morrow and Northern Kentucky.

Just under 2,000 people are without power on the west side of Cincinnati near Westwood and Price Hill.

Similarly close to 2,000 people are without power near Morrow.

In Northern Kentucky, majority of the power outages are near the Crestview Hills area.

Duke Energy has not given specific times for when power will be restored for any of these areas.

The power outages come after Cincinnati experienced its first blizzard since 2008.

We had 35 mph winds and whipping snow after a sharp drop in temperatures froze rainfall Thursday night into Friday morning.

Overnight into Friday morning, the Tri-State saw between 2 to 5 inches of snow.

On top of dangerous road conditions, temperatures around the Tri-State remain unsafe.

Wind chills are well below zero, reaching even -35 degrees.

