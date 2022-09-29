Teen killed in Highland County crash Thursday morning

WHITE OAK TWP., Ohio — A 16-year-old boy is dead after a crash in Highland County Thursday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at around 7:09 a.m. Thursday morning, 16-year-old Kolton Hamilton, from Hillsboro, was driving west on State Route 321 near S. Mills Lane in White Oak Township when his vehicle lost control and drove over the center, into the left side of the road.

His vehicle was hit by another driver heading the opposite direction.

Hamilton was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, OSHP said. The other driver was not hurt.

Police did not say what made Hamilton's vehicle lose control and cross into oncoming traffic.