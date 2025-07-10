Sheriff: Three people found dead in Highland County

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Three people were found dead in Highland County on Wednesday night, according to the Highland County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said deputies responded to the 5000 block of Wildcat Road in Conconrd Township after receiving a 911 call at around 11:30 p.m.

When deputies got there, they found a man and a woman dead.

The sheriff's office said further investigation led deputies to discover another man dead in the 700 block of Garvey Road, which is right around the corner from the location on Wildcat Road.

There is no threat to the public, and the sheriff's office said it is not actively looking for a suspect in the case. The sheriff's office did not say whether foul play was involved in the three deaths.

However, the sheriff's office did say the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted with the investigation.