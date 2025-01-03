Popular Highland County movie theater announces closure

HILLSBORO, Ohio — Hillsboro residents will have to find another place to watch the latest movies after a popular movie theater announced it would close at the end of the week.

"After proudly serving Highland County and the surrounding area since 1993, Star Cinemas will be closing its doors," the theater said on social media. "It has been our honor to bring the magic of movies to this incredible community for over 30 years. We’ve shared laughter, tears, thrills, and memories with generations of moviegoers."

The theater's last day will be Saturday, showing "Nosferatu," "Mufasa: The Lion King" and more in its final hours.

"From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your support, loyalty, and love over the decades. Star Cinemas wouldn’t have been the same without you," the theater said. "Here’s to the memories we’ve created together!"

Star Cinemas did not list a reason for the closure. Additionally, it did not state what patrons should do with leftover gift cards after it closes its doors.

Highland County residents lamented the loss, noting how big of a role Star Cinemas played for those who grew up in Hillsboro and the surrounding areas.

"Thank YOU for serving our community!! So many amazing memories there that will never die," one resident commented. "You will be missed."

"I'm so sad to hear this," another resident said. "Some of my best memories were made here. Thank you for all of your years!"

Star Cinemas was the only theater in Hillsboro. After its closure, residents would have to travel to Wilmington, Chillicothe or Blanchester to find the closest theater.