Lynchburg-Clay School District begins to release students after lockdown due to nearby police activity

LYNCHBURG, Ohio — Students at Lynchburg-Clay schools have been released after a lockdown delayed dismissal for roughly an hour.

The district said on social media all schools were put on lockdown as a precaution due to a nearby incident involving police.

At around 3:45 p.m., the district started to release students with "strict instructions" to avoid the Allensburg area. Buses have also continued to travel as the district works on combining bus routes.

The district previously said police advised students and parents to stay away from US-50 near US-135. The Highland County Sheriff's Office said there is currently police activity on US-50 West, but they didn't specify what that activity was.

The sheriff's office also reiterated that the police activity is nowhere near the schools, but the district decided to be on a lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.