Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHighland County

Actions

OSHP: 15-year-old killed in early Saturday morning crash in Concord Township

The 16-year-old driver was also injured
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
police
Posted at 9:51 AM, Apr 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-29 10:58:05-04

WILMINGTON, Ohio — A 15-year-old was killed early Saturday morning in a Concord Township crash, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Around 12:25 a.m., Landon Crabtree, 15, was the passenger in a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV), which was driven by a 16-year-old. The 16-year-old drove the UTV off the side of the roadway, and it stuck an embankment before overturning.

Crabtree was ejected and trapped under the UTV. OSHP said the teen died at the scene of the crash.

The driver was transported to Highland District Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Their current condition is unknown.

OSHP has not given any cause for the crash, and it remains under investigation.

Watch Live:

WCPO Local News and Headlines

More local news:
Western & Southern Open could expand thanks in part to state funding Medal of Honor recipient and Forrest Gump stand-in speaks to students Hundreds protest in support of NKY murder victim as suspect appears in court

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 on your favorite streaming device.