OSHP: 15-year-old killed in early Saturday morning crash in Concord Township

WILMINGTON, Ohio — A 15-year-old was killed early Saturday morning in a Concord Township crash, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Around 12:25 a.m., Landon Crabtree, 15, was the passenger in a Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV), which was driven by a 16-year-old. The 16-year-old drove the UTV off the side of the roadway, and it stuck an embankment before overturning.

Crabtree was ejected and trapped under the UTV. OSHP said the teen died at the scene of the crash.

The driver was transported to Highland District Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Their current condition is unknown.

OSHP has not given any cause for the crash, and it remains under investigation.