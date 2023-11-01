'I'm grateful': New affordable housing complex opens in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ohio — Many people living in rural Ohio say finding affordable housing is challenging. However, there's a glimmer of hope for some families who are trying to start over.

Fenner Ridge Apartments opened in Hillsboro. The apartments are specifically made for people who are considered E.L.I. or "extremely low-income" renters.

"I didn't expect a lot of things to happen in my life," said Lacey Straight, who was all smiles during the grand opening Wednesday. "It's an amazing feeling it's been a long road and I'm grateful to be where I'm at, I'm grateful to have people recognize that and to be here to recognize such a beautiful community."

One year ago, Straight was homeless, not knowing what her next move would be.

"I think the first thing that was difficult for me to find the strength to do so after all the hardship that I allowed myself to go through but I think that once I kind of saw that I was able to get the ball rolling. I had the faith that something good would happen, but I never would've thought that it would be this," said Straight.

Straight was looking for someone to give her an opportunity. That's where this new apartment complex came into her life.

Jonathan Stonebraker from Wallick Communities spoke to WCPO about the widespread need for affordable housing.

"This community was leased up in three months and again we have a robust waiting list that's building now," said Stonebraker. "If we had twice, three times the size we would've been able to accommodate any number of people and still have a waiting list."

Stonebraker said residents have dealt with several barriers while looking for housing.

"Credit history, some folks, unfortunately, have had some trouble with the law, some folks have had job loss, family loss, family situation — just any number of things that can contribute directly to homelessness," said Stonebraker.

There are 56 new apartments with the units ranging from $689 to $886. The builders used the Low Income Housing Tax Credit to finance the $12.3 million project. The Ohio Housing Finance Agency estimates as of 2020, Ohio had a deficit of 254,545 apartments for extremely low-income renters. That breaks down to about 43 units for every 100 renters.

That number is less severe than the national average of 36 units per 100. While our country tries to solve the affordable housing crisis, some like Straight are thankful for the fresh start.

"I'm grateful to be somebody that can show that you can do it, you really can," said Straight.