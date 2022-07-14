Police: Man charged with murder after 'internally decapitating' woman

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man was in court Thursday for the murder of a 24-year-old woman.

Mayzio Arnold, 25, assaulted Deandrea Funchess so violently that her head was internally decapitated from her body, court documents show.

According to UC health, internal decapitation happens when the skull separates from the spine at the neck area. Essentially this means that the head is detached from the body without breaking the skin.

Funchess' body was discovered in the early morning of February 15 in the 300 block of West Galbraith Road in Hartwell, Cincinnati police said in a press release.

Arnold is being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $750,000 bond.

His next court date is July 25.

Arnold has Two children ages four and three and is expecting another in September.

