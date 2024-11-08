Here's where Ohio's Afterschool Child Enrichment Program stands

CINCINNATI — In Ohio, there is still more than $79 million to help parents pay for after-school activities and programs,.

For parents like Keeyana Avery access and consistency are key when it comes to after-school programming.

"I think that there could be more for the children," Avery told WCPO. "For families and for parents especially because a lot of families that would utilize after-school care, after-school programs, after-school activities, they're working families."

Avery is a parent of 3 and looks forward to the day she might be able to access resources like the After School Child Enrichment (ACE) Program.

This state program allotted $125 million to help parents across Ohio pay for extracurricular activities. Through the program qualifying families could get up to $1,000 per child.

But a majority of the program's funds haven't been dispersed. It comes to about $79 million unused with an expiration date in September of next year.

"I know people who have taken advantage of that program and who have participated," Avery said. "But I don't think there are a lot of families that know about it."

Some parents WCPO spoke to say it's a promotion and marketing issue. They hope the state retools this program before it expires to increase participation.

"I think having that kind of funding available to families, especially at families' discretion so they can choose what they're most interested in and what their child's most interested in would be really impactful," parent Audrey hale said.