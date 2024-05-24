Here's how the city plans to spend the first of Cincinnati Southern Railway sale funds

CINCINNATI — The City of Cincinnati has released its recommended budget for 2025 and it details for the first time how and where the city's planning to spend some of the funds from the sale of the Cincinnati Southern Railway.

Cincinnatians voted to sell the railway to Norfolk Southern in November.

The $1.6 billion the city received for the railway was put into a trust fund, with disbursements being paid from it for improving existing infrastructure within the city.

Those disbursements aren't beginning until 2026; the funding broken out in the 2025 budget is comprised of "revenue generated by certain contractual payments from Norfolk Southern to the Rail Board"

According to the budget, the city is allocating $29,201,000 from that revenue into five different funding categories:



Streets and bridges

Parks

Recreation

Health

Public services

The majority of the funds will go into the streets and bridges category, but recreation improvements will also make up 12.6% of the spending. In all, the city will spend $17,900,000 on streets and bridges, $2,700,000 on park infrastructure, $3,700,000 on recreation facilities, $2,100,000 on health facilities and $2,700,000 on public services and repairs to city facilities.

In addition, the city said it plans to spend more than 80% of the funding in neighborhoods with a median income of less than $50,000.

The majority of funds being spent, 16.4%, will be spent in Westwood, Cincinnati's largest neighborhood, but projects are slated for many neighborhoods throughout Cincinnati.

Here's where the money will be spent in each neighborhood:

Citywide projects:



Recreation:

Recreation renovations from emergency and community budget requests on aquatic facilities — $266,000 Recreation renovations from emergency and community budget requests for recreation centers — $266,000 Miscellaneous aquatic facility pool repairs — $146,000 ADA recreation center and aquatic projects at miscellaneous sites — $52,500 New pool chemical controllers for five to six miscellaneous pools — $35,000

Parks:

Ongoing and emerging maintenance and repair projects — $750,000 Staff reimbursements for various projects — $600,000



Bond Hill:



Recreation:

Recreation center improvements — $1,217,000



East Price Hill:



Recreation:

Roof warranty work (bring to warranty) — $250,000

Public services:

Roof restoration for the former home of CPD District 3 on Warsaw Avenue — $205,000



Lower Price Hill:



Health:

Price Hill Health Center air handler — $120,000 Price Hill Health Center generator — $30,000 Price Hill Health Center parking lot expansion — $1,000,000



Corryville:



Recreation:

HVAC new roof top unit for Corryville Recreation Center — $95,000

Health:

Roof replacement for the Cincinnati Health Department facility at Burnet and MLK — $61,000 Elevator replacement for Cincinnati Health Department facility at Burnet and MLK — $250,000 Boiler for Cincinnati Health Department facility at Burnet and MLK — $60,000 Fire pump for Cincinnati Health Department facility at Burnet and MLK — $40,000



Pleasant Ridge:



Recreation:

ARC flash projects - replace electrical equipment — $50,000



Paddock Hills:



Recreation:

Renovation to two baseball fields at the Paddock Tennessee Recreation Center — $245,000

Public services:

Parking deck restoration for CPD District 4 — $541,000



Madisonville:



Recreation:

Renovation of two baseball fields at the Madisonville Recreation Complex — $200,000 Renovation of tennis courts at the Madisonville Recreation Complex — $160,000



Mt. Airy:



Recreation:

Renovation of tennis courts at the Mt. Airy Recreation Area — $155,000



East End:



Recreation:

Renovation to one baseball field at Turkey Ridge Recreation area — $145,000 Renovation to basketball faciliteis at Turkey Ridge Recreation area — $85,000



Westwood:



Recreation:

Renovation of one baseball field at Oskamp Recreation area — $75,000

Transportation and Engineering:

Street rehabilitation — $4,705,422



College Hill:



Transportation and Engineering:

Street rehabilitation — $2,301,844 School flasher — $50,000



Mt. Adams:



Transportation and Engineering:

Street rehabilitation — $1,540,501



West End:



Transportation and Engineering:

Street rehabilitation — $1,177,556 Traffic signal rebuild at Central and Ezzard Charles — $210,000 School flasher — $50,000

Health:

HVAC in Bobbie Sterne Health Center — $250,000 Cooling tower for Bobbie Sterne Health Center — $120,000 Fire pump for Bobbie Sterne HC — $40,000 Basement structural support for Bobbie Stern HC — $30,000 Parking lot re-stripe and re-seal at Bobbie Stern HC — $8,000



North Avondale:



Transportation and Engineering:

Street rehabilitation — $862,383 School flasher — $100,000



Mt. Washington:



Transportation and Engineering:

School flasher — $25,000



Walnut Hills:



Transportation and Engineering:

Victory Parkway safety improvements and construction (Complete Street project) — $3,040,000 Street rehabilitation — $227,694

Parks:

Facility renovation for the Sinton building — $1,219,000



South Fairmount:



Transportation and Engineering:

Street rehabilitation — $430,926

Public services:

Garage roof replacement for CFM headquarters on Beekman — $2,000,000



North Fairmount:



Transportation and Engineering:

Street rehabilitation — $687,779



Queensgate:



Transportation and Engineering:

Street rehabilitation — $838,630



East Westwood:



Transportation and Engineering:

Street rehabilitation — $338,129



Carthage:



Transportation and Engineering:

Street rehabilitation — $327,227



Central Business District:



Transportation and Engineering:

Street rehabilitation — $19,410 Traffic signal rebuild at Vine Street and 7th Street — $650,000



Northside:



Health:

Renovations and repairs to Northside Adult Provider Space — $80,000 Generator for the Northside Health Center — $30,000 Northside Health Center parking lot re-stripe and re-seal — $8,000



Over-the-Rhine:



Transportation and Engineering:

Traffic signal rebuild at Walnut and 14th Street — $200,000

Parks:

Washington Park masonry and concrete repairs — $150,000

