Here's how buying local pies for Thanksgiving can benefit seniors in need

The 'Bust a Crust' fundraiser is underway for the 4th consecutive year
Posted at 2023-11-01T10:34:42-0400
CINCINNATI — It’s never too early to start preparing for Thanksgiving and thinking about those precious pies.

Meals on Wheels’ largest fundraiser of the year, Bust a Crust, started on Nov. 1 and it can help families do just that, while making an impact in the lives of others in the community.

Proceeds from the pie sales go to fund the multitude of services Meals on Wheels provides to seniors in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky areas.

There are multiple ways to buy pies to both benefit Meals on Wheels and satisfy your sweet tooth.

The first, stop in to any Frisch’s location to purchase a pie. A portion of the proceeds from the sale goes directly back to Meals on Wheels.

You can also visit Taste of Belgium at the Crestview Hills, Findlay Market or Kenwood location to buy pies.

Another way to You can also place a bulk order of 20 or more pies. Meals on Wheels Chief Giving Officer Sarah Celenza said those bulk orders are great for businesses that serve Thanksgiving meals and make great gifts for employees or friends.

Lastly, you can “buy a pie” and donate it back to Meals on Wheels.

Bulk orders are due by November 16 and can be placed on bustacrust.org.

