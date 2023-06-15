Help the Cincinnati Zoo pick a name for Lightning the sloth's new slow-bouncing bundle of joy

CINCINNATI — The list of baby names for Lightning the sloth's new infant is down to two: a Roman goddess or an ironic take on the species to match its mother's name.

Zookeepers have narrowed the baby name field to either "Juno" or "Swift" and the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden is now asking for the public's help in choosing the right one.

The baby's sex is still unclear and will remain that way for awhile; the Cincinnati Zoo said a DNA test is often necessary to determine the sex of a sloth.

Lightning's pup is just over a week old, born on June 7. As the baby continues to grow, it will start sampling solid food at about 10 days old and will continue to nurse for about a month, the zoo said. After that, the pup will cling to Lightning's belly and eat whatever she eats.

The baby can be expected to first hang upside down on its own as sloths usually do at about 20 to 25 days old.

Lightning and the new pup also won't be visible to zoo guests for awhile as they continue to bond.

The birth of the new pup comes after 10-year-old Lightning gave birth to a stillborn pup in 2021.

"This is the first sloth baby that our team has cared for," said Julie Grove, Cincinnati Zoo's manager of ambassador animals. "We are beyond excited that the baby is finally here! We're ready to provide support to Lightning as she navigates being a mom."

So — which take on mom Lightning's name should the baby sloth bear? The name of a Roman goddess or a name akin to Lightning's in its irony?

