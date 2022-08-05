Help teachers with school supplies through Kenwood Towne Centre's Stuff the Van event

KENWOOD, Ohio — Crayons to Computers’ annual Push 4 Pencils supply drive campaign kicks off with Kenwood Towne Centre hosting the 5th Annual “Stuff the Van” supply drive on Saturday, August 6 during Ohio State Sales Tax Holiday weekend. This campaign helps stock Crayons’ Teacher Resource Center shelves for our teacher shoppers throughout the year.

Though all new supplies are helpful and appreciated, the top nine items that teachers need most are colored pencils, crayons, dry erase markers, filler paper, glue sticks, notebooks, pencils, pocket folders and washable markers.

“We know that teachers routinely spend $500-$1,000 out of their own pockets to buy basic school supplies, incentive items and enhancements to make their classrooms better environments for their students to learn,” said Amy Cheney, Crayons President and CEO. “This year, with inflation at 9%, that $500 is now $545 and $1,000 is now nearly $1100! You know that teachers didn’t get a raise to support that increase and that same inflation is also putting pressure on the families of the students across our region. All of this means that what the community makes possible through Crayons to Computers is even more important than ever!”

These ordinary supplies can have an extraordinary impact. As one teacher said, “Students come to school with no supplies. Just pencils and lined paper from Crayons to Computers makes all the difference in my classroom!”

All donations will be accepted at the main entrance next to The Cheesecake Factory between 10am – 1pm, and curbside drop-off will be available.

For those that can’t make it to Kenwood on August 6, they can easily make a monetary or school supply donation through Crayons’ online portal at https://secure.qgiv.com/event/cra2comp4p/.

For more information about Push 4 Pencils and Crayons to Computers, please visit our Push 4 Pencils page at www.crayons2computers.org.