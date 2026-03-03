Cincinnati Auto Expo returns to downtown Cincinnati this month

CINCINNATI — After a year away, the CIncinnati Auto Expo is returning to Cincinnati's downtown convention center this month.

The expo will be held March 26 through March 29 at the newly-named First Financial Center — known as the Duke Energy Convention Center before renovations were completed.

According to a press release about the event, the auto expo will give guests the opportunity to check out new technologies and features in the newest model cars out there, including crossovers, EVs, sedans, SUVs, sports cars, trucks and more.

For car enthusiasts looking for something a bit more outside the box, the General Electric Credit Union Dream Machine Boulevard section of the expo will spotlight some of the hard-to-find models available at dealerships.

A family zone will also have activities for kids, including balloon animals, caricatures, photo ops, Ohio State Highway Patrol vehicles and a passport challenge that, when completed, offers a chance to win a remote-controlled car.

For those looking for a four-legged friend to pop in the passenger seat of a new car, the Subaru Pet Park will feature adoptable animals in partnership with the League for Animal Welfare in Batavia and Lucky Tales Rescue in Fort Thomas.

There will also be several chances for those over 18 to drive some of the vehicles at the expo.

The expo is run by the Greater Cincinnati Automobile Dealers Association, which represents 93 franchised new car dealerships, the press release says.

There will also be a VIP party supporting the Cincinnati Children's Comprehensive Children's Injury Center's child passenger safety program. The program provides safety seats and complementary resources for Cincinnati Children's patients and their families.

Tickets to attend the Cincinnati Auto Expo are $9 in advance, and $11 if purchased in the main lobby of the First Financial Center during expo hours. Children under 12 can get in for free with a paying adult. The first night of the expo — March 26 — tickets will cost $1 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.