Help stuff the van to benefit area teachers and students in need

KENWOOD, Ohio — Crayons to Computers’ annual Push 4 Pencils supply drive campaign kicks off with Kenwood Towne Centre, hosting the 6th Annual “Stuff the Van” supply drive on Saturday, August 5 during the Ohio State Sales Tax Holiday weekend. This campaign helps stock Crayons’ Teacher Resource Center shelves for their teacher shoppers throughout the year.

Though all new supplies are helpful and appreciated, the top nine items that teachers need most are colored pencils, crayons, dry erase markers, filler paper, glue sticks, notebooks, pencils, pocket folders and washable markers.

“We know that teachers routinely spend $500-$1,000 out of their own pockets to buy basic school supplies, incentive items and enhancements to make their classrooms better environments for their students to learn,” said Amy Cheney, Crayons President, and CEO. “Inflation over the past few years is putting pressure on the families of students across our region. All of this means that what the community makes possible through Crayons to Computers is even more important than ever!”

All donations will be accepted at the main entrance next to The Cheesecake Factory between 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. and curbside drop-off will be available.

For those who can’t make it to Kenwood on August 5, they can easily make a monetary or school supply donation through Crayons’ online portal at https://secure.qgiv.com/event/p4p24/.

For more information about Push 4 Pencils and Crayons to Computers, please visit our Push 4 Pencils page at www.crayons2computers.org.