Heightened security at several school districts after social media threat

CINCINNATI — There will be heightened security at several Greater Cincinnati school districts after a social media threat was made online.

Princeton City Schools Superintendent G. Elgin Card wrote in a letter to parents that the district is aware of a social media post suggesting threats of violence against a list of local schools, including Princeton.

Superintendent Card said the threat was not to any specific building and that the district is working with the FBI and local law enforcement to investigate the threat.

A portion of the letter reads, “Out of an abundance of caution, Princeton City Schools will have an increased police presence on our campuses tomorrow, Thursday, September 5, 2024. Each building has been and will be checked again throughout the day for anything suspicious.”

Northwest Local Schools also notified parents that the district was named in a social media post that indicated the possibility of a school shooting.

The letter said that the FBI is involved in the investigation as are Colerain Township Police.

A portion of the letter from the NWLSD reads, “At this time, we plan to have school tomorrow for all schools as scheduled. Our staff as well as our school resource officers will be vigilant in following our safety protocols to create a safe school environment. There will also be additional security present at some locations.”

We have reached out to several other local school districts who were mentioned in the social media post to learn what additional security protocols they may be taking today.

This all comes one day after multiple people were shot and killed at a school in Georgia.