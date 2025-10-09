Healing turns to helping: Young cancer patient gives back to Ronald McDonald House

CINCINNATI — A young girl who spent over two months at the Ronald McDonald House with her family for treatment is now giving back to those on the same journey.

Adi Jane was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer in October 2024 when she was in the third grade.

She and her family spent over 50 nights at the Ronald McDonald House while she underwent treatment at Cincinnati Children's Liberty Campus. Her family says she is now in remission and wants to give back to the people who helped her during her stay in Cincinnati.

She returned to the Ronald McDonald House Wednesday afternoon — not for treatment — but to say "thank you."

After heading home to Kentucky, Adi started collecting pop tabs to help raise money and awareness.

RMHC has been collecting pop tabs for years as a fun way to get families and communities involved. With help from her mom's coworkers at the Danville, Kentucky prison where she works, they raised $1,000 and filled 10 boxes, equaling 400 pounds of pop tabs.

"I think for someone like Adi Jane, when someone can come in and take some of that fear away, it just sparks something in them that makes them want other kids not to be afraid as well," said Sarah Curry with the Ronald McDonald House. "She has formed some friendships while here and I think that kind of connection is so important and you can see that in the things that she's done because now she wants to help other kids."

Adi hopes her donation reminds other kids they're not alone — and that kindness can come full circle, filling a void the family says they never knew they had until staying here.

"You know, so that toy closet can be stocked up and so they can stock up on books for the library, everything, the art room," said Adi's mom, Jessica Pike. "We talked about it and she wants it to be just like she was able to enjoy it for the other kids for years to come."

Adi presented that check to employees at the Ronald McDonald House Wednesday afternoon.

Her family says Adi is currently in remission and is excited to see her friends she spent so much time with at the Ronald McDonald House.

