'He was a hero' | Investigators still searching for suspects who killed innocent bystander in Mt. Healthy

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — Saturday the family of 42-year-old Reginald Simpson memorialized him. The father of four was killed in a shooting in Mount Healthy on Sept. 28.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says Simpson was "an innocent bystander and not the intended target."

The sheriff's office said Reginald Simpson was sitting in his vehicle near the Speedway gas station in the 7300 block of Hamilton Avenue at around 3 a.m. Sept. 28 when he was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Saturday family and friends spoke to WCPO saying they want Simpson to be remembered not for that tragic moment two weeks ago, but as the loving father and family man he was.

“When God made him, He broke the mold," Kelvin Waver, Simpson's friend since first grade said. "He was a funny guy. If there was any tension in the room, he could walk right through it and cut it. He was a great person, even a better man, a great father, a great son.”

The suspects are still at large and according to loved ones leads are few.

“You can’t even understand it," Simpson's college roommate DJ David Roseman told WCPO. "There’s no recourse for it!”

Loved ones described Simpson as a "hero." Friends told WCPO after Saturday's memorial that Simpson was always present and active for his family and his community.

“He loved Mount Healthy," Roseman said. "He loved Central State University. It’s just senseless. It’s just, all of this stuff needs to stop! Not just here but around the country!”

In wake of his death loved ones told WCPO they are pushing for answers and for anyone that might know anything to come forward.

“This the type of guy we don’t sweep under the rug," Waver said. "This the type of guy I don’t want to hear ten years from now this is an unsolved case! We need to find out who did this. Because if he’s reckless enough to go shoot at a gas station with people in it. God help us, where he could go next!”

During their investigation into the shooting, detectives learned the suspects had followed their intended targets there from the Hilltop Plaza Shopping Center. While the vehicle they were driving has been recovered, the suspects are still at large.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information involving the shooting to call their tip line at 513-586-5533 or 513-825-1500.