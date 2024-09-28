Watch Now
Sheriff: 42-year-old man shot, killed while sitting in vehicle in Mount Healthy

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — A 42-year-old man is dead after he was shot early Saturday morning while sitting in his vehicle in Mount Healthy, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said the Mount Healthy Police Department requested assistance for shooting that occurred around 3 a.m. in the 7300 block of Hamilton Avenue.

Reginald Simpson, 42, was sitting in his vehicle along the roadway when a shooting took place and he was struck by a round, the sheriff's office said.

Simpson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office did not say what led up to the shooting or if they have any suspects.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Section and the Mount Healthy Police Department is asking anyone with information about the incident to call CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040 or the Hamilton County Sheriff's Tip Line at 513-586-5533.

