Hard Rock launches digital player health tool for gamblers

CINCINNATI — Hard Rock International is rolling out a new digital tool aimed at helping gamblers better manage their habits at Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati.

Starting April 30, the casino will pilot a multilingual, anonymous platform developed by Almond Digital Health as part of its PlayersEdge responsible gaming program. The app is designed to function like a wellness tracker, allowing users to monitor spending, behavior and even their mood in real time.

“It’s a self-directed app,” said Paul Pellizzari of Hard Rock International. “If people are familiar with Noom or Fitbit or other kinds of wellness apps, it’s similar to that — only it focuses on gambling behavior.”

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Hard Rock launches digital player health tool at Cincinnati Casino

Company leaders said the goal is to give players more tools to stay in control and avoid developing problems.

“We want to support our guests,” Pellizzari said. “We want to prevent people from getting into problems with gambling, and those who might be having some issues — we want to give them the best supports.”

The pilot project will also be independently evaluated by researchers at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania to measure its impact. If the pilot is successful, a broader roll-out could follow.

Gambling resources:

No matter where you live, if you or a loved one are struggling with gambling addiction, you can can call 1-800-MY-RESET.

You can find more resources by clicking on this link for Ohio and this link for Kentucky. Some of the resources include financial counseling, a way to block yourself from gambling establishments and software that can block gambling apps and websites on your phone.

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