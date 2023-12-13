Hanukkah event hopes to bring light and families together in Fountain Square

CINCINNATI — A Menorah lighting planned for Wednesday night in Downtown Cincinnati is set in hopes of bringing some needed light into the world.

Mayerson JCC Program Officer Holly Wolfson said Hanukkah at Fountain Square is a gathering the Jewish community needed. It takes place on the seventh day of Ha

"Since October 7th it's been one of the darkest times in known Jewish history for our people," she said. "And tonight is an opportunity to bring light into the world, by lighting the menorah you are bringing light in the world and by bringing people together you’re bringing light into the world."

Families can come and enjoy the ice skating rink and lots of festive holiday treats.

“Tonight we will have ice skating, bumper cars and a photo booth. For the celebration of Hanukkah we’ll light the Menorah. Its the seventh night of Hanukkah," Wolfson said.

The entry fee is $3 and all of the fun starts at 7 p.m. and ends around 9 p.m. The Menorah is set to be lit at 7:30 p.m.