Hamilton Twp. FD: Firefighter injured, family displaced in Maineville house fire

MAINEVILLE, Ohio — A firefighter was injured and a family is displaced after a fire in Warren County.

The Hamilton Township Fire Department responded to the house fire in the 8900 block of Sibcy Road just after midnight on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, the Hamilton Township Fire Department said heavy fire was coming from the two-story house.

The Hamilton Township Fire Department described the house as being "very nice" and large.

The department said everyone in the home was able to get out of the house safely.

One firefighter was injured during the response, according to the Hamilton County Township Fire Department.

The firefighter was taken to Mercy Kings Mills hospital with what officials described as minor injuries.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage to the house are currently under investigation.

Due to the fire, the family has been unable to return to their home.

The fire department said that they do not have information on where the family is currently staying.

