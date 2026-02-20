'You are enough' | Commissioner Alicia Reece on breaking barriers, opening doors for future generations

CINCINNATI — This Black History Month, Hamilton County's leadership reflects a historic moment in local government. At the highest levels of both city and county administration, Black women are leading the way.

Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long and County Commission President Stephanie Summerow Dumas represent a new era of leadership. Now, County Commission Vice President Alicia Reece adds her voice to the conversation about representation and responsibility.

"Our county and our city are run by Black women," Reece said. "What does that say about our community? I think what it says is that our community is progressive."

But Reece acknowledges the weight of history behind these achievements. Hamilton County has existed for over 200 years, with women and African Americans only recently gaining access to leadership positions.

"We've only been here a very, very short time ... you start to really think back on those who paved the way for us," Reece said.

She points to trailblazers like Marion Spencer, who inspired her as a child when Spencer ran for city council. Reece's parents, who owned an advertising agency, helped create Spencer's campaign plan.

"I'm a little girl looking at her, like, 'Wow, she looks like me, and she can be on city council,'" Reece said.

Reece's motivation stems from personal experience, particularly her mother's story. Her mother applied for a county job and was hired, but when she arrived for work, officials saw she was a Black woman and claimed they had made a mistake.

"So for me, I carry her with me and know that this was not the norm, and I have a great responsibility of a legacy of others who couldn't get in, couldn't work at the county, couldn't have the opportunity, let alone be on the county commission," Reece said.

After losing her mother to breast cancer at age 57, Reece said she "moved from position to purpose." Throughout her career, she has achieved many firsts at city, county and state levels, but her focus extends beyond personal achievement.

"I make sure when I leave, I wasn't the only one," Reece said. "I opened the door for the next group to have the opportunity."

Her ultimate goal transcends individual success.

"I want to really please God to know that when my time is over, I made it better. I opened up more doors, like Marion Spencer opened doors for me," Reece said.

For young people facing their own challenges, Reece offers encouragement rooted in lessons from Civil Rights leader Jesse Jackson.

"What I tell them all the time is that you are enough," Reece said. "I pass on what Jesse Jackson said to me, 'I am somebody.' I want you to look in the mirror, wake up every day and say, 'I am somebody. I can make it.'"

Despite progress, Reece emphasizes that work remains. Her continued status as "the first or the youngest" in various positions signals ongoing barriers.

"At this juncture, in 2026, we still have firsts. That means we have not come far enough," Reece said. "We've got to keep opening doors, keep providing opportunities, but understanding that it's not just about being first. It's not just about 'I made it.' It's really about what impact have we had?"

Reece concluded with her definition of great leadership.

"What makes a leader great is not what they have achieved, but what they had to overcome to achieve it," Reece said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.