PD: 3 teenage boys arrested following alleged rape, sexual assault of a 'male victim' at Wyoming High School

WYOMING, Ohio — Three teenage boys, all 15 years old, are in custody following an alleged sexual assault on a "male victim" after a Wyoming High School baseball practice, Chief Brooke Brady said in a press release.

Police said the three teen boys assaulted the victim on April 28.

One of the juveniles is charged with one count of rape, three counts of kidnapping and one count of hazing. Another is facing one count of gross sexual imposition, three counts of kidnapping and one count of hazing. The third juvenile is also charged with gross sexual imposition along with two counts of kidnapping and one count of hazing.

Wyoming police did not say if the victim and the three teens that were arrested are students at Wyoming High School. Police also did not say what baseball team was involved.

At this time, Wyoming High School officials have not responded to WCPO's request for a statement on this incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

READ MORE

Prosecutor: No charges against Wyoming officers who fatally shot man

Alabama baseball coach fired after suspicious betting at Great American Ball Park

16-year-old blamed for inciting group violence at Hamilton County youth center will stay there