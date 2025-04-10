Whitewater Township ride-along: As flood waters recede on the west side, some struggle to pick up the pieces

WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Even in the wake of historic flooding on the west side, most homeowners whom fire officials referred to as "veterans of flooding" are managing to pick up the pieces — but not everyone.

We came across Whitewater Township resident Tim Isbel while completing a ride-along with EMS Division Chief Jim Corbin. Debris was strewn across his backyard, which had been hampered by flood waters over the weekend.

"I've been here since (2019) and it was never this bad," Isbel said. "(The water) moved that stuff like it was nothing. I mean, it was coming through here, gushing."

WATCH: See the scope of damage one Whitewater Township homeowner is facing after flooding

As flood waters begin to recede, here's where you can get help cleaning up

"That stuff" Isbel referred to is debris like car and truck tires, heaps of tree branches and even a refrigerator. He's now tasked with cleaning it all up.

"I mean, I'm overwhelmed with it because I have nowhere to go with it," Isbel said. "What are we gonna do with all this stuff?"

A vintage car parked behind Isbel's home, covered in mud, marks how high the water levels reached over the weekend.

"It's very stressful, though, when you're in this situation. And I've been out of work for a while. So now, you know, funds are low," Isbel said.

Lot Tan This vintage car, covered in mud, stands as a lasting reminder of the high flood waters that hit Whitewater Township over the weekend. Isbel said it sat almost completely submerged at the flood's peak.

We asked him if there was anything we could do to help. Here's what he said.

"(Getting) a big dumpster somewhere, I mean, that'd be great," he said. "The labor part isn't the (issue), it's having somewhere to put the stuff."

As we ended our visit with Isbel and headed back to the car, where Corbin was waiting for us, we asked if he could help.

"I'll have to contact one of the township trustees or the administrator and find out if there's something we can do," Corbin said.

In the meantime, we're also looking to connect Isbel with resources. If you'd like to help, you can reach out to me directly at connor.steffen@wcpo.com.

Lot Tan A pile of debris started by Whitewater Township resident Tim Isbel in his backyard following historic flooding.