What can homeowners do about the hike in property taxes?

Hamilton County Treasurer Jill Schiller issued a statement Wednesday calling on the Ohio legislature to act to help homeowners across the state grappling with a spike in property taxes.

Schiller said she's been hearing from constituents in Hamilton County "who are shocked by the increases in their tax bills this year."

While the county treasurer's office is an administrative arm of state law, Schiller said policies relating to tax payment due dates and penalties on late payments have to be set into the Ohio Revised Code by the state legislature.

"That means Ohioans throughout our 88 counties are facing the same predicament," wrote Schiller. "I have been working with fellow treasurers and auditors around the state to ask the state legislature to act to ease the burden for homeowners as their property taxes come due."

Schiller isn't the only one looking for ways to soften the blow of the tax increase. Homeowners in Norwood have gathered together and plan to attend the county commissioner's meeting on Thursday.

Still, Schiller says one of the best ways homeowners can make their concerns heard is to reach out at the state level.

"I urge people to reach out to their state representatives and senators to ask they pass legislation that will help them stay in their homes," she said.

Homeowners who think their home valuation was miscalculated have another avenue they can take. If your home's taxes jumped more than the homes around it, there's an appeal process available.