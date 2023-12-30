Here's how to find your new Hamilton County property value and tax bill

CINCINNATI — "Home Sweet Home" is causing sticker shock for many.

The Hamilton County Auditor’s Office released new property values and tax amounts online Thursday.

Ben and Cassidy Spann bought their North Avondale home last year. For the couple, the nearly 100-year-old house was in the right neighborhood and was at the right price.

They said they weren’t surprised to see their evaluation jump 117% from its 2020 appraisal. Now it matches what they paid.

But their tax bill jumped 140% to a monthly $330.

It was a “real shock to the financial system,” Cassidy said. “Everybody’s going to be impacted by this.”

The couple has a rental property as well. The taxes quadrupled on that location.

“Fortunately, it’s not going to bankrupt us,” Cassidy said. “But I really feel for the other people that this is happening to.”

A Reddit thread shows dozens of users reporting high percentage increases, although some are reporting decreases.

How To View Your New Tax Amount



Go to wedge.hcauditor.org

Search for your address

To find your new appraisal amount: look at the value on the home page for your property.

look at the value on the home page for your property. To find your new tax amount: Click “Payment detail” from the menu on the right-hand side.

Click “Payment detail” from the menu on the right-hand side. To see the allocation of taxes for your property: Click “Tax Distributions” from the menu on the right-hand side.

What to do if you think your appraisal isn’t fair

If you think your property value is unfair, you can challenge it.

Todd Wilson, a certified Real Estate appraiser with Empire Real Estate Solutions, said the challenge needs to be legitimate.

That could be comparable sales, depreciating value or other issues that would impact your home, like a bad roof.

“Every place is going to be a little different,” Wilson said. “So once you get that market analysis and you feel that there may be something there, you can hire the appraiser to maybe do an appraisal.”

Complaints must be filed between Jan. 1 and March 31.

Who should I reach out to with questions?

The Hamilton County Auditor’s Office at (513) 946-4000 or via email.