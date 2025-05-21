Great Parks suspends activities at Winton Lake as health department investigates sewage discharge

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Great Parks has suspended all recreational activities at Winton Lake after Hamilton County Public Health and the Metropolitan Sewer District responded to "concerning" sewage discharge.

Hamilton County Public Health said sewage discharge was observed on the northern side of the lake near the Winton Woods campground. The health department was notified on May 19 and said its environmental health specialists began investigating while MSD took water samples from the lake. Those results, the health department said, are expected soon.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we’re working collaboratively to monitor the situation to ensure that park visitors remain safe," Craig Davidson, assistant health commissioner for environmental health services at Hamilton County Public Health, said in a press release.

Great Parks is suspending recreational activities like paddleboarding, fishing, kayaking and canoeing at Winton Lake. Swimming is already prohibited per the Great Parks bylaws.

The health department also recommends keeping children or pets away from the affected area, as well as washing all hands, clothing and shoes after being in the area.

Great Parks said it will provide updates as soon as it is received from the health department and MSD. You can find all updates on park closures or alerts here.