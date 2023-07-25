The fate of Hillcrest Academy: Hamilton County wants to hear from the community

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The fate of a Hamilton County residential youth treatment program is up for discussion Tuesday.

In April, a Hamilton County Juvenile Court (HCJC) spokesperson said a judge removed a dozen teenage boys from Hillcrest Academy following accusations of sexual abuse.

Then in May, the Hamilton County Administrator and Administrative Judge announced they intended to terminate the contract with the facility. The Hamilton County Administration Office said that contract expires on July 30.

The juvenile court plans to issue requests for proposals to find a new provider but first, they want the community's input.

"We are eager and interested to hear from the community to hear what their perception of Hillcrest is," said Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Kari Bloom. "And what they want out of that property."

The meeting is Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the HUB at Xavier University. Organizers said the meeting will not be a Q & A. Instead, it will be more of a listening session for the courts to better understand how the community feels about the facility.

Bloom said the courts have never done something like this before.

Bloom said she wants to send children back to Hillcrest but wants it to be a safe and healthy environment for kids and their families.

"What is an absolute need is mental health counseling, mental health therapy, and mental health services that can be started immediately or very close to immediately that there's not a long wait list for and that can continue when they leave Hillcrest," she said.

"What is an absolute need is mental health counseling, mental health therapy, and mental health services that can be started immediately or very close to immediately that there's not a long wait list for and that can continue when they leave Hillcrest," she said.

Hamilton County hasn't sent any kids to Hillcrest since it pulled them out of the facility earlier this year.

Operated by Rite of Passage, Hillcrest Academy is a minimum-security facility that gives at-risk youth a high school experience, its website said.

A former Hillcrest Academy employee was indicted in May after Springfield Township police said they were investigating allegations of sexual abuse at the residential treatment program.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office said Francine Thomas worked at Hillcrest Academy. She is accused of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor. According to court documents, the 50-year-old woman engaged in a sex act with a teenage boy.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for November 8.