NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountySpringfield Township

Police investigate allegations of sexual abuse at Hillcrest Academy, dozens of teen boys removed from facility

Posted at 8:57 AM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 09:15:48-04

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Springfield Township police are investigating allegations that a sexual offense happened at Hillcrest Academy.

A Hamilton County juvenile court spokesperson said a judge removed a dozen teenage boys from the facility Saturday after a court hearing. Springfield Township police said it is working with the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office and hopes to release more information soon.

Hillcrest Academy is a minimum-security facility that gives "at-risk youth" a "normalized high school experience" the facility said on its website. According to the Academy, the residential treatment program was licensed by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services. It is operated by Rite of Passage in partnership with the Hamilton County Juvenile Court and Probation Department.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

