Former Hillcrest Academy employee indicted for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A former Hillcrest Academy employee has been indicted two weeks after Springfield Township police said they were investigating allegations of sexual abuse at the residential treatment program.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office said Francine Thomas used to work at Hillcrest Academy. She is accused of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Operated by Rite of Passage, Hillcrest Academy is a minimum-security facility that gives at-risk youth a high school experience, its website said. Hamilton County said on May 3 it plans to terminate its contract with the residential treatment program's operator following the allegations.

A Hamilton County Juvenile Court (HCJC) spokesperson said a judge removed a dozen teenage boys from the facility Saturday, April 29, after a court hearing. Hillcrest currently has 50 residents — 12 of whom were placed by HCJC and six by the Hamilton County Job and Family Services (HCJFS). The six boys placed there by HCJFS were also in the process of being relocated.

"The highest priority for both HCJC and HCJFS is the safety and well-being of all of the children housed at Hillcrest, those placed locally as well as those placed from jurisdictions outside of the county," the two Hamilton County entities said in a statement.

Tim Marty, whose grandfather Tedd Marty Sr. ran the facility in the 40s when it was run by the county, said he hopes officials will see this as an opportunity to urge improvement within the facility and renegotiate the relationship with the facility that exceeded or met 43 of 43 standards under the Prison Rape Elimination Act on a 2020 independent audit.

"It's the last thing in the world that we need right now because, these kids, they deserve a second chance," said Marty. "They have done a wonderful job over there so hopefully they will change their mind."

Rite of Passage did not return multiple requests for comment.