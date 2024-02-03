Terrace Park nursery school closing at end of school year; Families hope to keep it alive

TERRACE PARK, Ohio — St. Thomas Episcopal Church announced it will close its nursery school after the current 2023-24 school year.

Ali Strohm, who has two kids who attend the school, said she was shocked by the news.

“It’s a really special place, so I was not expecting it," Strohm said. "I was really sad."

A statement posted on the school's nursery website said it was not an easy decision to close.

"We have worked with the school administration over the last two years to improve communication, policies and the financial stability of the school," Rev. Darren R.S. Elin, priest of the church.

During that time, the church started to worry about the school's long-term viability.

"We sadly concluded that we could no longer ensure the highest quality experience for future students and their families," Elin said.

The school director also recently stepped away from her position at the nursery school. The statement does not say how the departure impacted the school specifically but did thank her for her years of service and dedication to the school.

In a collective statement, the teachers of St. Thomas Nursery School said they were heartbroken by the news.

"We found out about the school closing at a very unpleasant staff meeting at 3 p.m. yesterday, Thursday, Feb. 1," teachers said in their statement.

St. Thomas touted the school as the oldest licensed preschool in the state of Ohio. The statement said most of the staff has worked at the school for at least a decade and worry about what comes next for their students.

"The timing of this announcement concerns us, particularly as parents have missed their opportunity to register at other preschools. Our families have shared that many programs are already full for the next school year," the teachers said.

Strohm shares the same concerns. Her son will start kindergarten next school, but she will need to find another school for her daughter.

“As far as other options currently, most of the schools are on waitlists for next year," Strohm said. "Registration for next year typically happens in January, so this is just tough timing."

She said she remains optimistic and is hopeful the community will find a way to keep the school going.

“It just feels, feels like this isn’t the end. I’m hopeful for a better path that there will be something next year," she said. “I’m hopeful there are ways honestly we can continue this school, and we’re looking to see if we can have solutions, so like is there a different space, or could we engage the diocese with this."

Strohm said she welcomes any ideas from the community on how to keep the school going.

Any deposits the church or school has received for the 2024-25 school year will be refunded, the church said.