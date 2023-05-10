PD: Man found shot outside Skyline in St. Bernard

ST. BERNARD, Ohio — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in St. Bernard.

St. Bernard police said they discovered the man lying outside the Skyline Chili on Vine Street with a gunshot wound to the stomach around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

He was taken to the hospital. Investigators said he is expected to recover.

A WCPO crew on the scene could see at least 2 evidence markers on the ground outside the Skyline. There were also multiple evidence markers spotted by our crew outside a nearby Pizza Hut.

Police have not said if they are still searching for a suspect.

Investigators said they are working to get security camera video from the Skyline.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call St. Bernard police at 513-242-2727

