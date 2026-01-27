Foam overflow from Synthica Energy plant brings strong odors to nearby communities again

ST. BERNARD, Ohio — For the second time in two weeks, residents in St. Bernard and Elmwood Place are dealing with issues at a nearby waste facility.

The facility is owned by Synthica Energy. According to the company's website, the facility converts pre-consumer food and organic waste into non-renewable energy.

The company released a statement through the Village of St. Bernard's social media, stating that this past weekend, organic material from the wastewater treatment tank foamed over the top of the tank. They said windy conditions and cold temperatures led to the foam coming out of the tank.

A spokesperson for the company told us the material is nonhazardous and was contained within the plant site.

However, residents nearby are dealing with a stinky consequence.

"It smells like someone's been in the dumpster for quite some time, but like a million times worse," said Elmwood Place resident Tom Swafford.

We spoke to Swafford Tuesday about what happened. He said he can smell the plant from his home in Elmwood Place.

It's not the first problem at the facility. Just two weeks ago, we reported on a tank leak that neighbors said also created a really bad smell.

We first talked with Swafford after the initial leak . He said the smell doesn't seem to be getting any better.

We also spoke to several St. Bernard residents over the phone. Many of them said they were not happy with the company's transparency on the incidents.

"They need to get a handle on that," Swafford said.

We reached out to Synthica Energy Tuesday to see what the company is doing to fix the issues.

A spokesperson for the company tells us the facility will be temporarily shut down so they can drain the tanks and investigate the issue.

The spokesperson said the company is also looking at alternative measures to mitigate the smell in the future.

The Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency and Ohio EPA are also looking into the issue.

“People here are dealing with enough as it is. We don’t need to be dealing with that kind of situation walking out of our door," Swafford said.

Swafford said he wants the company to find a fix fast.

“Hopefully they learn from this, and in two weeks we’re not talking again, because this is kind of ridiculous at this point," Swafford said.