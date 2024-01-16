Police: Teen shot in Springfield Township, later arrived at Children's Hospital

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio — A teen boy was shot in Springfield Township and later taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital, according to a press release from Springfield Township police.

Police said officers were dispatched Tuesday morning at around 4:20 a.m. after reports of shots being fired and yelling. Police were sent to Witherby Avenue near Second Avenue.

However, "a short time later," a teen boy with a gunshot wound arrived at Cincinnati Children's Hospital, police said.

The boy has already been treated and released, police said.

The shooting is still under investigation. Police have not released any information on what may have led to the shooting or any information on a possible suspect.