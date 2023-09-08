Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountySpringfield Township

Actions

Police: 1 dead, 1 charged with murder after shooting in Springfield Township

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Springfield Township fatal shooting
Posted at 5:58 PM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 17:58:49-04

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 49-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Springfield Township, police said.

Springfield Township officers responded to the corner of Cottonwood and Hempstead Drive just before 2 p.m. Friday for a reported shooting. When they arrived, police found 49-year-old William "Kenny" Hogan shot multiple times.

Hogan was taken to UC Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Jaren Clark, 40, has been charged with murder.

Police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with new information is asked to call the Springfield Township Police Department at 513-729-1300.

Watch Live:

FC Cincinnati Weekly

More local news:
'Every second counts': Fort Wright now sporting AEDs in all police cruisers First-ever Black Developers Conference boosts minority developers 'It's really all hands on deck': CVG holds drill for mass casualty crash

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream local news and weather anytime | FREE!