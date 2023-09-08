Police: 1 dead, 1 charged with murder after shooting in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 49-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Springfield Township, police said.

Springfield Township officers responded to the corner of Cottonwood and Hempstead Drive just before 2 p.m. Friday for a reported shooting. When they arrived, police found 49-year-old William "Kenny" Hogan shot multiple times.

Hogan was taken to UC Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Jaren Clark, 40, has been charged with murder.

Police are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with new information is asked to call the Springfield Township Police Department at 513-729-1300.