Multiple hospitalized after fiery crash on WB Ronald Reagan Highway

The westbound lanes of the highway near State Route 126 were shut down for approximately two hours
Posted at 8:04 AM, Apr 05, 2024
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio — Multiple people were hospitalized after a crash on westbound Ronald Reagan Highway Thursday night, Hamilton County dispatch said.

The crash happened at approximately 7:15 p.m. near State Route 126, dispatch said.

According to dispatch, one of the cars flipped over and another was on fire.

Dispatch said the highway's westbound lanes were shut down for approximately two hours.

The severity of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Police have not said what led up to the crash.

