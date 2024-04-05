Multiple hospitalized after fiery crash on WB Ronald Reagan Highway

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio — Multiple people were hospitalized after a crash on westbound Ronald Reagan Highway Thursday night, Hamilton County dispatch said.

The crash happened at approximately 7:15 p.m. near State Route 126, dispatch said.

According to dispatch, one of the cars flipped over and another was on fire.

Dispatch said the highway's westbound lanes were shut down for approximately two hours.

The severity of the injuries is unknown at this time.

Police have not said what led up to the crash.

