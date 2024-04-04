CPS: Driver crashes into school bus in Mt. Airy, students on board

CINCINNATI — A driver crashed into a school bus with students on board in Mt. Airy on Thursday morning, Cincinnati Public Schools said.

The crash happened in the 5400 block of Colerain Avenue at approximately 7:15 a.m.

Our crew on the scene said the vehicle's front end was under the rear of the bus.

A tow truck arrived and cleared the vehicle from the road.

CPS said no students were injured.

Police have not said what led up to the crash.

WCPO is working to get more details about the crash. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

