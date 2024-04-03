19-year-old killed in crash on AA Highway in Campbell County, family says

COLD SPRING, Ky. — A 19-year-old was killed in a crash on AA Highway in Campbell County Tuesday afternoon, his family confirmed to WCPO.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet first reported at around 1:30 p.m. a crash on the AA Highway just east of the Alexandria Pike exit. All lanes in both directions were blocked as crews worked to clear the area.

The family of Brady Delaney, 19, confirmed he had died in the crash.

Delaney was a 2022 graduate of Campbell County High School. The Camels soccer team posted on Facebook that he was a five-year player and team captain his senior year of high school.

"If you knew Brady you know what an amazing person he was. He was team first, always positive, and a true role model," the Facebook post reads.

Officials have not released additional information on what led to the crash at this time. It is unclear if anyone else was injured or killed.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.