Gratis police chief who visited Cincinnati schools for ICE 'wellness checks' dismissed

GRATIS, Ohio — The Gratis police chief who visited multiple Cincinnati public schools for alleged ICE "wellness checks" has been dismissed from her role.

The Village of Gratis council voted 4-2 Thursday evening to dismiss Chief Tonina Lamanna. Lamanna had been on administrative leave following the visit.

Cincinnati Public Schools announced in April that Gratis Police Chief Tonina Lamanna and Officer Jeffrey Baylor went to three westside schools, claiming to do wellness checks on students on behalf of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The officers, according to CPS, requested to conduct “wellness checks” on certain students without presenting warrants or any official paperwork. Lamanna and the officers visited Western Hills University High School, Rees E. Price Elementary and Roberts Academy.

Superintendent Shauna Murphy said the two out-of-town officers did not present any warrants or paperwork, and staff did not allow any interaction with students, asking them to leave.

Murphy said it was "pretty alarming" to the district.

The Village of Gratis, in response to the news, released a statement saying officials do not condone the two officers' actions, noting, "It is not the practice or policy of the Village to participate in law enforcement operations outside of our jurisdiction, particularly those occurring two counties away."

The Gratis Police Department has since suspended its participation in the 287g program with ICE.

"The suspension went into effect almost immediately and there are no plans to continue it in the future," the spokesperson told us.

Lamanna previously worked for the Dayton Police Department, from which she was fired in 2017 in relation to disciplinary issues that occurred after she filed a civil lawsuit against the city for gender discrimination.