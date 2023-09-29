'Can't keep living like this': Flooding, mold, growing frustration plague Springfield Twp. apartment tenants

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Some Springfield Township tenants say they're at their wit's end after another water leak flooded their first-floor apartments just one week after management allegedly cleaned up remnants of the last one.

"This is ridiculous," Ronald Towns said. "It's a health concern at this point."

When Towns woke up and set his bare feet on the carpeted floor of his Saddle Creek apartment, he said it felt like a pool of water.

"I'm puddling on some water and I'm just tapping on it, just to really be for sure that I'm feeling what I'm feeling basically. And that's when I started to walk all around the house, and that's when I realized that everything else was pretty much flooded and damp again," Towns said.

He isn't the only one who waded through water-logged floors Thursday. His neighbor across the hall, Terry Shelton, said he's just as frustrated.

"You can't keep living like this," he said.

Shelton and Towns said the soggy floors are an unwelcome rush of deja vu, claiming management finally had their carpets dried out last week from previous flooding after pressure from the Hamilton County Health Department.

A violation report dated Sept. 12 confirms the health department received a formal complaint at the end of July from a tenant.

"This letter details observations and existing violations of the Ohio Revised Code (ORC), the Hamilton County District Board of Health Environmental Sanitation Regulation No. 1-67, and corrective actions required to obtain compliance with the applicable regulations," the report reads.

It goes on to say an inspector was sent out again on Sept. 7, two months after the complaint was filed.

"Standing water and debris on floor in utility room by floor drain. Water soaked carpet in 1st bedroom with debris (possible mold)," the report noted.

The property owner was informed they were in violation of two different sections of the Hamilton County District Board of Health Environmental Sanitation Regulation No. 1-67 and in violation of ORC Section 3701.01 – Public Health Nuisance.

The health department ordered the property owner to repair leaks, ensure no existing water damage and extract water from the carpet to prevent/treat the growth of mold by Oct. 11.

"They were given until October to fix it. They've been working on it," attorney David Donnett said, who represents the property.

The property manager declined to comment to WCPO when asked about the tenants' concerns, referring instead to the owner. Shortly after an inquiry was sent to her, Donnett spoke instead.

He said the owner believed the source of the previous leak had been corrected and once she was notified of Thursday's flooding, sent plumbing crews to readdress the problem.

"The management is not ignoring the issue," Donnett said. "A plumbing company has been out and then they have come in to do whatever it is to dry the apartment out and treat the mold."

Towns said he never saw that happen.

"This time and last time we never had — we didn't even have fans to dry it off," he said. "All that water was just sitting there molding up and now you have this whole entire smell that's going through this whole entire two-bedroom apartment," he said. "When I come home from work, that smell is right there. You don't even have to walk in."

Aside from the flooding and growing mold, there are claims of other issues at the complex too.

"It's not fair. It's not fair. I want things to change," said Alice Bell, who's lived at Saddle Creek for 23 years.

She said since the owner took over a year ago, conditions at the complex have deteriorated, alleging overflowing dumpsters left sitting for days, unkempt grounds, unanswered maintenance requests, and even some tenants living without electricity for days.

"She needs to come down here and see how we're living. I bet she not living like this," she said. "I'm ashamed to bring my friends over here and I pay my rent every month. I'm tired of it. I'm tired."

When asked about those claims, Donnett said he wasn't aware.