WATCH: Body camera footage shows police respond to 'vicious' dog attack in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Police have released body camera footage of a Springdale officer responding to what they referred to as a "vicious" dog attack at the Tri-County Golf Ranch earlier this month.

Chief Thomas Butler said officers were dispatched to 455 Tri-County Parkway just before 9:30 a.m. Dec. 13 after a 911 caller reported a man being attacked by two large dogs.

When Officer Michael DiStefano arrived, body camera footage shows him come across a man standing outside the golf ranch's office.

"This man is in this office being bit the hell up by this dog right now," the man says, pointing to the door. "When you walk in there, please be careful. It's a bloody damn mess."

DiStefano asks the man where the attack is taking place, and he is pointed in the right direction.

"Turn this corner," the man says. "You're going to see a loose dog right now, that dog's not doing nothing. It's the other dog in there."

When DiStefano walks into the office, he calls for the man being attacked to announce himself.

"Please! Please!" the man being attacked yells. "Hurry! Please!"

A dog can be heard barking in the background.

Note: Some of the video released by police is too graphic to show in full. This is an edited version of the footage.

Body camera footage shows officer respond to 'vicious' dog attack

After DiStefano turns the corner and sees the attack, he fires his gun multiple times. A dog can then be heard whining.

The man being attacked yells, "You shot me!"

DiStefano approaches the man, shooting and killing the dog. He then calls for help and begins rendering aid.

When more officers arrive on scene, DiStefano tells them he shot and killed both dogs, accidentally shooting the man in his leg.

In a release, Butler said the man was taken to UC Medical Center with serious injuries. The man is now out of the hospital.

The Criminal Investigation Section of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation into the officer shooting was underway but declined to comment further.